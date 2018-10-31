Spot A Teal Pumpkin? Here’s What It Means!

If you are out and about this Halloween season keep an eye out for teal pumpkins.

The teal pumpkins signal that homes are offering allergy-friendly alternatives for kids who may suffer from various allergies.

Likewise, if you see teal pumpkin baskets in the hands of trick-or-treaters, make sure to avoid peanut candies or other items that may cause an allergic reaction.

The Teal Pumpkin project began in 2014 and has grown so large that nearly 1 home on every block features at least one allergy-friendly home.

Stickers, bubbles, and school supplies are good ideas for candy alternatives.

What is your favorite Halloween candy? Parents, what is your method for doling out Halloween candy to the kids?