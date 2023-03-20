Spring Break Is Canceled: Miami Beach Mayor Declares Curfew After Fatal Shootings

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber is trying to effectively cancel spring break after a pair of fatal shootings over the weekend.

Gelber announced a midnight curfew on Sunday night, and expects to reinstate it starting Thursday night through next weekend.

In a video message, Gelber said “We don’t want spring break in our city. It’s too rowdy, brings too much disorder and it’s simply too difficult to police.”

It’s the third consecutive year that curfews have been imposed in Miami Beach after spring break shootings.

(WPBF)