Spring breakers overpower armed robber at FL gas station

Four Indiana spring breakers fought off an armed man attempting to rob them at a Florida gas station.

Surveillance footage from a Broward County gas station shows the four friends getting gas when an armed man approached them reportedly asking for money.

They wrestled the man to the ground when his shirtless accomplice ran over to help.

Kevin Campbell, 33, identified by police as the shirtless suspect, was later arrested.

He is facing several charges including armed robbery, according to reports.

Police are still searching for the gunman. No other information is available at this time.