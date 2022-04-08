Springsteen, Bon Jovi, Stevie Nicks, U2 and more stars take part in today’s Stand Up for Ukraine campaign

Courtesy of Global Citizen

Artists across social media took part in the Stand Up for Ukraine outreach effort on Friday to raise awareness about the toll of Russia’s war on that country.

Among those joining Global Citizen’s movement were Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, Stevie Nicks, U2 and Elton John. The effort tasked A-listers to suspend normal social media posts and direct their attention on Ukraine, which continues to try to fend off Russia’s invasion that began February 24.

Springsteen posted a video message in which he stated, “Refugees in Ukraine and around the world need our help now. Join all of us on E Street and Global Citizen as we Stand Up for Ukraine, and stand up for those displaced globally, because everyone deserves safe and humane living conditions.”

Jon Bon Jovi also rallied for Ukraine, expressing, “We need you to answer the call from activists and advocates working to support refugees and take immediate action to help displaced people from Ukraine and around the world.” He also shared a video of his band performing “We Don’t Run” at a recent benefit concert.

Nicks shared an impassioned letter in support of Ukraine, writing, “At 73 years old I never thought I would see in my lifetime flashes of things my mother and father told me about World War II.” Stevie also said she feels she’s an “honorary Ukrainian,” noting that she “fell in love with their great spirit and incredible bravery,” adding, “I stand with them now and forever.”

U2 posted a video of Bono and The Edge performing an acoustic version of “Walk On,” and told fans, “The brave people of Ukraine are fighting for their freedom — and for ours — in the face of unspeakable violence and an unjust invasion. More than 4 million people, mostly women and children, have had to flee for their lives — a population nearly the size of Ireland.”

Elton shared footage of a 2007 concert in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, and wrote, “We are devastated to see the suffering of people in Ukraine as this conflict unfolds.”

Other artists who also have posted messages as part of the campaign include Annie Lennox, Carole King, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Green Day.

