Springsteen, Clapton, Mark Knopfler among stars featured on Dion’s upcoming album, ‘Stomping Ground’

KTBA Records

Last year, Dion DiMucci released a collaborative album titled Blues with Friends that featured contributions from a jaw-dropping cast of music legends. Now the doo-wop and rock ‘n’ roll great has announced plans for a similarly star-studded follow-up project.

The album, titled Stomping Ground, will be released November 5, and features Bruce Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa, Eric Clapton, Mark Knopfler, Peter Frampton, ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons, Boz Scaggs, Rickie Lee Jones and more. In addition, the record’s liner notes were penned by The Who‘s Pete Townshend.

In his own album notes, Dion writes, “To make music with friends, and to make friends through music: I can’t imagine a better life than this. I am grateful to my friends who made Stomping Ground with me — and my new friends who are listening.”

Stomping Ground features 14 tracks: 13 originals, plus a cover of Jimi Hendrix‘s “Red House” that Dion recorded with folk-blues artist Keb’ Mo’. You can pre-order the album now.

Last month, Dion released one of the new songs as an advance single — “I’ve Got to Get to You,” which features Scaggs and the father-son guitar duo Joe and Mike Menza.

The album’s lead track, “Take It Back,” which features blues-rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa, has just debuted, along with a companion video. A third advance song, “Angel in the Alleyway,” featuring Springsteen on guitar and harmonica and Scialfa on vocals, is due out October 13.

Townshend writes about Stomping Ground, “This one will blow those little white things in our ears right into your brain.”

In other news, a stage musical based on Dion’s life and music, titled The Wanderer, will premiere next March at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey.

Here’s Stomping Ground‘s full track list:

“Take It Back” — with Joe Bonamassa

“Hey Diddle Diddle ” — with G.E. Smith

“Dancing Girl ” — with Mark Knopfler

“If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll ” — with Eric Clapton

“There Was a Time ” — with Peter Frampton

“Cryin’ Shame ” — with Sonny Landreth

“The Night Is Young ” — with Joe Menza and Wayne Hood

“That’s What The Doctor Said ” — with Steve Conn

“My Stomping Ground ” — with Billy F Gibbons

“Angel in the Alleyways ” — with Patti Scialfa and Bruce Springsteen

“I’ve Got to Get to You ” — with Boz Scaggs, Joe Menza and Mike Menza

“Red House ” — with Keb’ Mo’

“I Got My Eyes on You Baby ” — with Marcia Ball and Jimmy Vivino

“I’ve Been Watching ” — with Rickie Lee Jones and Wayne Hood

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.