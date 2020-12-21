Springsteen, Jackson Browne, Eddie Vedder performing on tonight's virtual TeachRock fundraiser

Courtesy of TeachRock

Bruce Springsteen, Jackson Browne and Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder are among the artists that will perform tonight during a virtual fundraiser to support E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt‘s TeachRock music-education curriculum.

The event, dubbed Stand with Teachers, will stream tonight starting at 8 p.m. ET. Tickets are available now at TeachRock.org.

The benefit will include new, one-time only performances from Springsteen, Browne, Vedder, Grandmaster Flash rapper Melle Mel, Jewish rapper Matisyahu and acclaimed country artist Margo Price.

In addition, the event will feature guest appearances from Sammy Hagar, Tom Morello, ex-Youngbloods member Lowell “Banana” Levinger, Whoopi Goldberg, Bobby Canavale, Steve Buscemi, Edward Norton, Sopranos actor Vincent Pastore and more.

The TeachRock initiative, which was launched by the Van Zandt-founded Rock and Roll Forever Foundation, offers a free arts-integration curriculum to students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

TeachRock is offering particularly essential support to teachers, students, and families during the COVID-19 pandemic, with users having downloaded almost 500,000 resources from the curriculum this year.

You can check out a video featuring messages from Springsteen, Vedder, Van Zandt, Morello and Matisyahu at the TeachRock Twitter feed and Instagram.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.