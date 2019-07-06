Springsteen Offspring Vying for the 2020 Olympics

Bruce Springsteen may have been born to run, but apparently his daughter was born to ride. Jessica Springsteen, 27, has made a name for herself as an equestrian show jumping rider, having represented the U.S. in international competition and earning a number 5 national ranking. In spite of her accomplishments, Springsteen has yet to come anywhere near the level of fame enjoyed by her famous father — but that could soon change. Springsteen has been working out on six different horses a day in hopes of earning a spot on the 2020 Olympic team, which, unlike most other teams, comprises both women and men. “It’s gonna be really tough,” she says. “You see a lot of the top riders are women and men. It’s so equal. And it’s amazing. And it’s always such a surprise to people.” If she’s selected, Springsteen will compete alongside the other Olympiads in Tokyo next year. What other famous kids have gone on to become successful doing something completely unrelated to their parent’s profession? What are some examples of people who rode their mom’s or dad’s coattail to gain fame?