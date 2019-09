Springsteen on Broadway director Thom Zimmy has won a Creative Emmy for his broadway show turned Netflix special. Springsteen on Broadway bested Beyonce’s Homecoming and James Cordon’s Carpool Karaoke with Sir Paul McCartney to win Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special. The Boss has been nominated before. He was nominated for his 2001 HBO concert special and in 2009 for his Super Bowl halftime performance. Have you ever seen Springsteen live? What did you think of his 2009 halftime show?