Springsteen receives small fine after pleading guilty to misdemeanor following his November arrest

During a virtual arraignment hearing today before a New Jersey judge, Bruce Springsteen pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of consuming alcohol in a closed area. The plea came in the wake of his arrest this past November at a park in his home state.

The rock legend was fined $500 for the incident, and also had to pay $40 in court fees.

Springsteen had also faced charges of DWI and reckless driving, but federal prosecutors said they could not sustain those charges since Bruce’s blood-alcohol level was 0.02 percent, beneath the legal limit of 0.08.

During the hearing, Springsteen admitted, “I had two small shots of tequila,” and affirmed that he understood consuming alcohol was prohibited at Gateway National Recreation Area.

The Boss’ attorney, Mitch Ansell, said Springsteen had “accepted full responsibility” and urged the court to impose an appropriate fine. Prosecutors said they had no objection.

“I am going to impose nothing but a fine,” Judge Anthony Mautone said. “I’m convinced that fine is the appropriate sentence in this case, and that’s all that’s appropriate.”

Bruce responded by saying, “I think I can pay that immediately, your honor.”

Following the proceedings, Ansell issued a statement saying that “Mr. Springsteen is pleased with the outcome of today’s court appearance,” adding that Bruce “no previous criminal record of any kind.”

As previously reported, according to a violation notice obtained by ABC News, Springsteen was arrested by a park ranger on November 14, 2020, at the New Jersey recreation area. In his statement, the ranger reported that he observed Springsteen “consume a shot of Patron tequila and then get on his motorcycle.”

The officer also said he noticed that Bruce “smelt strongly of alcohol…and had glassy eyes.” The ranger then reported that the Boss failed field sobriety tests and “refused [a] preliminary breath test.”

