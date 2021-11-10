Squid Game 2 Is In The Works!

This was really a no brainer! The creator of ‘Squid Game’ says season two is coming. The fictional competition series has become wildly popular on Netflix since launching in September. The creator doesn’t have any concrete plans for what will happen this upcoming season, but says everyone’s favorite characters will return. Two-thirds of Netflix households checked out “Squid Game” in the show’s first four weeks. That’s about 142 million households out of 214 million. Did you watch the series? Will you watch the 2nd season?