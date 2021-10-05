“Squid Game” Isn’t Cutting With With The Translated Subtitles!

People who watch foreign stuff with subtitles usually think they’re a little better than those who use the dubbed audio. Don’t look at me like that, subtitle people, you know it’s true.

The problem is, if you relied on the subtitles for “Squid Game”, you may have done yourself a disservice.

A woman named Youngmi Mayer, who’s fluent in Korean, says the translators blew it BIG-TIME.

She Tweeted, quote, “If you don’t understand Korean you didn’t really watch the same show. Translation was so bad. The dialogue was written so well and zero of it was preserved.”

She even made a TikTok video with some examples.

She says it’s because translators are underpaid, overworked, and their art is not respected by producers. (And it sounds like she’s saying this also applies to the English-dubbed dialogue, so however you watched it in English, you lost.)

(Watch here!! WARNING: The clip contains profanity.)

Squi