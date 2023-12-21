Squishmallows Are Back At Mickey D’s

McDonald’s new and much-anticipated Squishmallows Happy Meal is set to make its US debut on December 26th. Each Squishmallows Happy Meal includes one of twelve Squishmallow characters – like Cam and Fifi – as well as the Grimace and more. But that’s not all, there’s also a surprise mystery character that select fans may uncover when they open their Happy Meal toy. Additionally, each character also comes with a unique playlist, courtesy of Universal Music Group – a first for Happy Meal toys. Families can simply scan the QR code on the Happy Meal box to access each Squish’s playlist, which have been curated based off their unique and fun personalities.