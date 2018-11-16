SRO Scot Peterson Defies MSD Panel Subpoena

Broward County SRO Scott Peterson did not appear yesterday before the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission.
The board investigating the deadly school shooting subpoenaed Peterson to explain why he didn’t enter the school during February’s shooting.
One parent whose son died in the shooting calls Peterson a piece of garbage and a despicable human being.
Peterson may face criminal charges in the deaths of 17 on Valentine’s Day.

Andy Pollack who lost his daughter Meadow in the shooting will join Jen and Bill at 8:05 to talk about Peterson being a no-show.

