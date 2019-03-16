St. Patrick’s Day: Events and Parades in Palm Beach

St. Patrick’s Day is on March 17 and we’ve rounded up a few places you may want to check out. So, grab your favorite green outfit and get ready to check out one or a few of the fun festivities below.

O’Shea’s Irish Pub

You can never go wrong with Clematis Street! O’Shea’s Irish Pub is located at 531 Clematis St. and the pub started celebrating on Friday with its weekend street festival. Throughout the weekend, enjoy the pub’s live music, Irish dancers, bag pipers, street vendors and yes, even something for the kids at Kids’ Zone. For more details, visit http://osheaspub.com

Lake Worth’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade The parade begins on Sunday, March 17 at 2 p.m. in the 600 and 700 blocks on Lake Avenue in downtown Lake Worth. The event will benefit the charity organization, “Wheels for Kids.” The organization will donate a customized wheelchair to a child in need who attends.

Boynton Beach Blarney Bash On Saturday, March 16, attendees of all ages can celebrate at Boynton Beach’s 5th Annual Blarney Bash, located at 100 N.E. 4th St. From 4 to 9 p.m. There will be live music, a separate costume contest for kids and adults, as well as an inflatable slide and bounce house for the kids. This free event will also have a food court and craft beer from Boynton Beach breweries.

Delray Beach’s St Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival The shenanigans begin on Saturday, March 16 at 10a.m. with the parade starting at 2 p.m. The event will be held at the Delray Beach Tennis Center located at 201 West Atlantic Ave. During the day, enjoy live music, vendors and games. Admission is free.