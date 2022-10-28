Stairway to “9 to 5”? Dolly Parton wants Robert Plant and Jimmy Page for her rock album

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Dolly Parton may be adding “reunited Robert Plant and Jimmy Page” to her long list of career accomplishments.

Speaking with Pollstar, the country legend — and soon-to-be Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — shares that she wants the Led Zeppelin duo to contribute to her cover of “Stairway to Heaven,” which she plans to record for her upcoming rock album.

“I’m trying to see if Robert Plant might sing on it,” Parton says. “Maybe Jimmy Page might do the pick-up part on it.”

A collaboration with Parton probably wouldn’t be too much of a stretch for Plant, given his collaborations with country-bluegrass artist Alison Krauss. Getting Page, however, might be trickier, as he’s not released much music in recent years. He apparently even left a call from Ozzy Osbourne unanswered after the Prince of Darkness tried to recruit Page for his new solo album.

Led Zeppelin, of course, has been inactive since their one-off reunion show in 2007.

Parton’s rock album, meanwhile, was inspired by her nomination for induction into the Rock Hall, which she initially declined before ultimately deciding to accept.

“I’m looking forward to dragging in some of the great classic people, girls and boys, to sing on some of the songs,” Parton tells Pollstar. “I’m not far enough along to discuss who and what, but I am going to do an album.”

When it comes time for Parton to pick a producer, Steve Albini is available.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.