Police detectives Chris Lecce (Richard Dreyfuss) and Bill Reimers (Emilio Estevez) are on the hunt for escaped prisoner “Stick” Montgomery (Aidan Quinn). When the trail dries up, the pair are put on around-the-clock surveillance of the fugitive’s former girlfriend, Maria (Madeleine Stowe). What starts as a boring assignment monitoring the woman with binoculars quickly turns into something more exciting when romance — and Maria’s gun-toting ex — arrive on the scene.