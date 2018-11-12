Stan Lee dies at the age of 95

at the #IMDboat At San Diego Comic-Con 2017 at The IMDb Yacht on July 21, 2017 in San Diego, California.

TMZ is reporting that Stan Lee, the man who co-created so many important heroes for Marvel Comics, has died at the age of 95.

Stan was an instrumental co-creator of Marvel with Jack Kirby in 1961 and the duo went on to create many timeless characters. Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk, Doctor Strange, Fantastic Four, Black Panther, The Avengers, X-Men, and so many others.

Stans daughter told TMZ, an ambulance rushed to Lee’s Hollywood Hills home early Monday morning and he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where we ultimately passed.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Kentucky Fried Chicken and Waffles Are Coming to KFC Pick Me Meghan! Pick Me For Your New Assistant! Check Out WHO Michael J Fox Reunited With On The Red Carpet! Awwww! An Evening with Michael Buble Win Tickets to See ThePianoGuys Christmas Together Joe Perry Rushed To Hospital
Comments