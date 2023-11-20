Stanley Water Bottles Are The Best

Stanley water bottles are a hot holiday gift this year, and this won’t hurt sales either: A woman named Danielle posted a TikTok last week after her car caught FIRE. And the only thing that survived was the Stanley tumbler sitting in her drink holder. It even still had ice in it. Now Stanley has responded by offering to buy her a new car. The company president posted a video about it, and thanked her for showing people how tough their product is. They also sent her some new cups. She did a follow-up thanking them for it.