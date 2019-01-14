Star Lord Is Off The Market!

That didn’t take long. Chris Pratt, the star of “Jurassic World” and “Guardians Of The Galaxy, ” and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged to be married! Pratt, 39, revealed on Instagram that Schwarzenegger, the 29-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, accepted his proposal. The “Avengers” star began dating Schwarzenegger earlier last year. Pratt finalized his divorce from ex-wife actress Anna Faris in October 2018. They were married for 9 years and share together their 6-year-old son, Jack.