Star-packed R&B Christmas compilation from the 'NOW That's What I Call Music!' series available now

A new installment of the NOW That’s What I Call Music! compilation series featuring holiday tunes by some of the legends of soul and R&B has just been released on CD and digitally.

NOW That’s What I Call Music! R&B Christmas is an 18-track collection that includes renditions of seasonal classics and yuletide-themed original tunes by Whitney Houston, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Temptations, The O’Jays, Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Otis Redding, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, The Supremes and The Jackson 5.

Among the many highlights on the album are performances of “Silent Night” by The Temptations, “White Christmas” by The O’Jays, “Merry Christmas Baby” by Redding and “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” by The Jackson 5.

A limited-edition, two-LP version of NOW That’s What I Call Music! R&B Christmas pressed on clear vinyl will be released on October 23.

Here is the album’s complete track list:

“Silver Bells” — John Legend

“Joy to the World” — Whitney Houston, Georgia Mass Choir

“Happy Seasons” — Earth, Wind & Fire

“This Christmas” — Donny Hathaway

“Silent Night” — The Temptations

“White Christmas” — The O’Jays

“The Christmas Song” — Babyface

“Every Year, Every Christmas” — Luther Vandross

“Let It Snow” — Boyz II Men, Brian McKnight

“Someday at Christmas” — Stevie Wonder

“Please Come Home for Christmas” — James Brown

“Back Door Santa” — Clarence Carter

“Merry Christmas Baby” — Otis Redding

“Presents for Christmas” — Solomon Burke

“I Want to Come Home for Christmas” — Marvin Gaye

“It’s Christmas Time” — Smokey Robinson & The Miracles

“My Favorite Things” — The Supremes

“I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” — The Jackson 5

By Matt Friedlander

