Star-Studded Biden Inauguration Concert (With A Jersey Twist)

Jersey boys were front and center at Wednesday night’s inauguration concert for Joe Biden. Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, and Ant Clemons, who all grew up in New Jersey, sang during the “Celebrating America” event. Springsteen stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial to sing “Land of Hope and Dreams”. Jon Bon Jovi sang the Beatles classic “Here Comes The Sun” from Miami. Ant Clemons and Justin Timberlake performed a new song, “Better Days” in Memphis. Other big names to hit the stage for the special: Foo Fighters, Demi Lovato, John Legend, and Katy Perry. Do you watch the concert? Which performance stood out to you?