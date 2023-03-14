Star-studded ‘Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys’ airing next month on CBS

CBS Â©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

A star-studded tribute to the Beach Boys is set to air on CBS next month. CBS Presents a Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys, which was recorded at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on February 8 during Grammy week, is set to air April 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

The special, part of this year’s celebration of the band’s 60th anniversary, features Beach Boys members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks and Bruce Johnston. Artists like Michael McDonald, Norah Jones, Brandi Carlile, Fall Out Boy, Beck, John Legend and Mumford & Sons perform some of the band’s biggest hits, including “Good Vibrations” and “Don’t Worry Baby.”

The tribute will also feature special appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Tom Hanks, John Stamos, Drew Carey and more.

Performances on the program include:

“Darlin’” – Andy Grammer

“Sloop John B” – Beck

“Good Vibrations” – Beck, Jim James

“In My Room” – Brandi Carlile

“God Only Knows” – Brandi Carlile & John Legend

“Wouldn’t It Be Nice” – Charlie Puth

“Do You Wanna Dance” – Fall Out Boy

“Do It Again” – Foster The People

“Barbara Ann” – Hanson

“The Warmth of the Sun” – Norah Jones

“Surfer Girl” – Lady A

“Sail on Sailor” – John Legend

“Help Me Rhonda” – Little Big Town

“Surfin USA / Fun Fun Fun” – Luke Spiller & Taylor Momsen

“Don’t Worry Baby” – Michael McDonald & Take 6

“I Know There’s an Answer” – Mumford & Sons

“I Get Around” – My Morning Jacket

“Heroes and Villains” – Pentatonix

“Caroline No” – LeAnn Rimes

“You Still Believe in Me” – St. Vincent

“California Girls” – Weezer

