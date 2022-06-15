Star-studded streaming event celebrating new Everly Brothers compilation taking place Sunday

Warner Records

The new Everly Brothers compilation Hey Doll Baby gets its release this Friday, June 17. To celebrate that album’s arrival, a star-studded streaming concert event will premiere this Sunday, Father’s Day, at 4 p.m. ET on the famed duo’s official YouTube channel.

The event, dubbed “Hey Doll Baby Festival: Celebrating the Lives & Music of The Everly Brothers,” will feature new and archival performances by Paul Simon with wife Edie Brickell, Graham Nash with Stephen Stills‘ son Chris, The Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir with The Black Crowes‘ Chris Robinson, Carly Simon with son Ben Taylor, Eurythmics‘ Dave Stewart with Evanescence‘s Amy Lee, founding Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers members Mike Campbell and Stan Lynch, The Bangles‘ Susanna Hoffs with Semisonic‘s Dan Wilson, Chris Isaak, Jakob Dylan and more.

Also making appearances during the livestream will be the late Phil Everly‘s son Jason and the late Tom Petty‘s daughter Adria Petty, who curated the Hey Doll Baby album.

The album is a 17-track collection that features newly remastered versions of classic songs mixed with some lesser-known tunes by the sibling duo of Phil and Don Everly. The compilation was assembled by Adria Petty, who worked closely with the families of both late Everly brothers. Jason Everly contributed track-by-track commentary to the liner notes, while Don also took part in the project prior to his death in August 2021.

You can preorder Hey Doll Baby now.

Meanwhile, Gibson has just released a new limited-edition signature Everly Brothers acoustic guitar based on the matching SJ-200 models that Phil and Don recorded most of their memorable hits with, including “Bye Bye Love,” “Wake Up Little Susie” and “All I Have to Do Is Dream.”

Priced at $7,999, the guitar is available now at Gibson.com and EverlyBrothers.com.

