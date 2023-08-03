Star Wars Actor Billy Dee Williams Reveals Release of New Memoir

The memoir “What Have We Here?” by Star Wars actor Billy Dee Williams will soon be published.

The Penguin Random House-published memoir will also discuss Williams’ love of painting and his responsibilities as a husband, father, and grandfather.

“What Have We Here?” is billed as a humorous and uplifting depiction of an actor who adores life.

“I am thrilled to share that something truly magnificent is coming soon. This is a dream come true for me, on all that has sustained and carried me through a lifetime of dreams and adventure, it is my honor to share with you. Make sure to enable notifications for stories and posts to stay in the loop, you don’t want to miss this… May the Force be with you all,” Williams wrote on social media.

