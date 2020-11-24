Star Wars: Baby Yoda’s Cookies from The Mandalorian Now Available for Purchase

When it comes to hot shows such as The Mandalorian there is nothing that is off-limits for sale. And in the case of Baby Yoda, Walt Disney and Lucasfilm have found the perfect character to slap on just about anything and it’s guaranteed to make a profit.

In the latest episode of The Mandalorian, “the child” or Baby Yoda is seen stealing cookies from a child when he’s told “no.”

The cookies are now available for you to buy thanks to Williams Sonoma who is now selling a dozen “Nevarro Nummies™ Macarons,” for $50.

