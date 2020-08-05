Star Wars Fan Unites the Franchise With Awesome Supercut Vid

An awesome supercut video of clips from the Star Wars Skywalker Saga has fans uniting to celebrate the franchise. The Star Wars video montage called “A Ride Through The Galaxy,” was created by Redfoam and in addition to the Skywalker Saga films, the video includes clips from Rogue One and Solo. Fans have complained about the Skywalker Saga films being too redundant with the storyline but the supercut video highlights the deeper meaning of the scenes. Star Wars fans will be pleasantly pleased with the supercut and it’s a great prelude to the upcoming season of The Mandalorian this fall and Star Wars: The High Republic line of books and comics, coming in early 2021. What did you think of “A Ride Through The Galaxy?” What is your favorite Star Wars movie?