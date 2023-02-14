Star Wars For Pre-Schoolers?

A new Star Wars series is coming for your pre-schoolers.

Disney+ has announced its brand new Star Wars TV series will premiere on May 4th and will be called, “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.”

It is the first ever Star Wars TV series created for kids from the ages of about 3 to 5, and it will debut on Disney+ and Disney Junior.

The animated kids show will follow a group of kids on adventures in the galaxy as they learn the ways of the Force and the skills required to become a Jedi.

Executive producer James Waugh said, “Star Wars transcends generations; fans of all ages deeply connect with its imaginative worlds, mythic stories, and unique characters.”

What did you introduce your kids to at a young age because YOU like it so much?