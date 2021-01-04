Star Wars Funko Pops And LEGO Flowers For Valentine’s Day 2021

Now that Christmas is over, we can officially talk about Valentine’s Day, right? Funko and LEGO have already offered their Valentine’s Day gift ideas and are available for pre-order. If you have a Star Wars fan, then they would love a heart shaped candy box with either a Darth Vader, Yoda, Chewbacca or Stormtrooper Funko Pop. For the LEGO fan in your life, a flower bouquet set with 756 colorful pieces that allows you to create a beautiful display. Do you like traditional Valetine’s Day gifts like flowers/candy or do you prefer the non-traditional gifts?