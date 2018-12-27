Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Trailer Released

Star Wars: Galaxy’ Edge is making its debut at Disney Parks next year and Disney has released a behind the scenes trailer for your viewing pleasure.

The trailer shows off the rides that will be at the parks and gives you a look at the park itself.

The attraction is set on the planet Bantu, which will also be introduced in the next Star Wars flick.

The park will also have restaurants, hotels, and other attractions that will fully immerse you in a galaxy far, far away.

Are you going to get tickets to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge?