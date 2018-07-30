‘Star Wars IX’ Cast Is Complete and Includes Carrie Fisher

Okay Star Wars fans, the cast for ‘Star Wars IX’ has been completed.

Billy Dee Williams will be returning as Lando Calrissian, Mark Hamill will reprise his role as Luke Skywalker, and Carrie Fisher is in the movie despite passing away in 2016.

“With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VIII,” director JJ Abrams said.

All the cast from the previous movie have signed on as well to head back to the galaxy far, far away. ‘Star Wars IX’ is in theaters December 2019.

Which ‘Star Wars’ film was your favorite? Do you think that Disney is doing a good job at continuing the Star Wars saga?