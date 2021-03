The cast for the upcoming Disney Plus series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi has announced its cast. Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi and joining him will be Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. Other stars in the cast are O’Shea Jackson Jr, Sung Kang, Joel Edgerton, Indira Varma, Simone Kessel, and more. Filming will begin again on the film soon after COVID-19 halted production on the series. What do you think of the cast? What other Star Wars character should get a series?