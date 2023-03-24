Star Wars Rumors Swirl

Rumors are swirling about a new Star Wars trilogy.

Fans have been speculating the details will be announced at the Star Wars celebration in London this April.

It’s also been speculated that the first of the new movies has a hard deadline, and that Lucasfilm president, Kathleen Kennedy, will lose her job if the film isn’t out by Christmas of 2025.

This year’s Star Wars Celebration will take place from April 7 to 10 at ExCeL London.

Do we need three more Star Wars movies? Why or why not?