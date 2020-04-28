“Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” Coming To Disney+ Next Week

Streaming services are helping us stay at home by releasing tons of content.

One of the biggest releases will happen next week.

Disney+ will stream Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker starting on Star Wars Day – May 4th. The blockbuster comes to Disney+ 2 months earlier than originally scheduled.

With the arrival of The Rise Of Skywalker, all nine Star Wars movies will be available for streaming on one service.

What is your favorite Star Wars movie?