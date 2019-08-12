Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Runtime Revealed

While the release of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker is still a few months away, fans are hoping for any sort of details to emerge about the franchise’s latest installment. At a panel discussion regarding classic film scores earlier in the week, Don Williams, who was one of the musicians on Jurassic Park, may have leaked the runtime for the flick. “It is top to bottom music,” Williams revealed, noting that his brother John has, “135 minutes worth of music to write, so that kind of tells how long the film is.” Disney nor Lucasfilm has confirmed the comments, says Movieweb. Theatergoers may just have to wait until December 20th to get the official answer. What are you expecting from Skywalker? What’s the ideal movie-length?