Three words….Red Velvet Cake! That is the takeaway from Starbucks new winter menu.
The coffee giant unveiled some new items that customers can look forward to this winter.
A new egg bite option with ham, cheddar, and pepper is coming soon as well as a ham and swiss panini, a new and improved morning bun and of course a red velvet cake loaf that will be available for a limited time.
Starbucks Announces Winter Menu With Red Velvet Cake
