Starbucks Announces Winter Menu With Red Velvet Cake

Three words….Red Velvet Cake! That is the takeaway from Starbucks new winter menu.

The coffee giant unveiled some new items that customers can look forward to this winter.

A new egg bite option with ham, cheddar, and pepper is coming soon as well as a ham and swiss panini, a new and improved morning bun and of course a red velvet cake loaf that will be available for a limited time.

How much do you spend on coffee each week?