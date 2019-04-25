Starbucks Brings Back S’Mores Frappuccino

Starbucks is bringing back a favorite! The S’Mores Frappuccino is returning on April 30th and will remain on the menu through the summer. The drink features coffee, milk, and ice with marshmallow-infused whipped cream, milk chocolate sauce and a graham cracker crumble. Starbucks says the S’Mores Frappuccino has a big seasonal following like their Pumpkin Spice items that launch in the fall. Do you love this drink? Will you be getting them all summer? What is your favorite Starbucks seasonal treat?