Starbucks Celebrates PSL’s 20th Birthday

Starbucks is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Pumpkin Spice Latte.
The PSL first debuted in stores on October 10, 2003, and over the last two decades, it has become a cultural phenomenon, so much so that Merriam-Webster officially added pumpkin spice to the dictionary last year.
To kick off the anniversary, Starbucks has teamed up with KidSuper Studios to create a limited-edition Team PSL Varsity Jacket, which can be ordered online while supplies last.
Customers who purchase a PSL on October 10 will receive a sheet of temporary PSL tattoos, and Starbucks stores will play a special 2003 curated playlist.
