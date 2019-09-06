Starbucks GRANDE Coming Soon To Chicago!

For 25 years, Chicago was home to the world’s tallest building. Now the Windy City is about to score a new claim to fame — by hosting the world’s largest Starbucks.

The four-story, 43,000-square-foot Starbucks Reserve Roastery is set to feature multiple brewing methods, a new menu of coffees and an expanded on-site bakery, company officials say. Although there are five others like it — Milan, New York, Seattle, Shanghai and Tokyo — none of those match it in size.

The new Starbucks is set to host a grand opening celebration, which officials say will be “an immersive experience dedicated to roasting and brewing small-batch Starbucks Reserve coffee from around the world,” on November 15th.

When Starbucks first became a thing, did you think the company would continue to be successful for this long? Before Starbucks came along, how much did you pay for a cup of coffee?