Starbucks Has A New Halloween Brew For You!

Pumpkin Spice is soooooo last year! Starbucks has a new spooky Halloween drink for you to try.

The Witch’s Brew Frappuccino arrived in stores today!  Starbucks calls it:  “A powerful potion. Bewitched, it’s true. One single drop and the curse will go poof. Toad’s breath, swamp fog and goblin regret, divine. A mixture so scrumptious it must be a sign. Sip this sweet potion before it disappears, the Witch’s Brew Frappuccino® drink is nothing to fear.”  I looks pretty creeeeepy to me!

It’s made with orange creme Frappuccino, a green chia-seed swirl, and whipped cream.

The drink is available for a limited time.

What has been your favorite seasonal Starbucks drink? Will you try this one?  Every time I step in the door I get the same thing – Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino!

