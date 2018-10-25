Starbucks Has A New Halloween Brew For You!

Edinburgh, Scotland - July 19, 2011: A Starbucks Coffee sign outside a Starbucks Coffee outlet on Edinburgh's Royal Mile. Starbucks Corporation is an international coffee and coffeehouse chain based in Seattle, Washington.

Pumpkin Spice is soooooo last year! Starbucks has a new spooky Halloween drink for you to try.

The Witch’s Brew Frappuccino arrived in stores today! Starbucks calls it: “A powerful potion. Bewitched, it’s true. One single drop and the curse will go poof. Toad’s breath, swamp fog and goblin regret, divine. A mixture so scrumptious it must be a sign. Sip this sweet potion before it disappears, the Witch’s Brew Frappuccino® drink is nothing to fear.” I looks pretty creeeeepy to me!

It’s made with orange creme Frappuccino, a green chia-seed swirl, and whipped cream.

The drink is available for a limited time.

What has been your favorite seasonal Starbucks drink? Will you try this one? Every time I step in the door I get the same thing – Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino!