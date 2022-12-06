Starbucks Has The Cure To What Ails You This Holiday Season!

The Starbucks Medicine Ball Tea craze is back.

It’s one of the most popular custom drinks from the secret menu and supposedly wards off sniffles, sore throats and all the minor issues that can hit you during cold and flu season.

The drink includes steamed lemonade, hot water, Jade citrus mint green tea, peach Tranquility tea and honey.

From a health perspective, the combination makes sense because lemon soothes your throat and gives you Vitamin C, while green tea is known to have a number of health benefits.

Plus, any hot drink can help give you a boost when you’re feeling under the weather.

