Starbucks Launches Research Facility Dedicated To Starbucks Research

Imagine a research facility filled with scientists, engineers, and state-of-the-art equipment – all working towards building a better Starbucks. That’s actually happening at Arizona State University, where the coffee chain will be creating the brand new ‘ASU-Starbucks Center for the Future of People and the Planet”. Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says the center will focus “new and exciting beverage innovation” and “reimagining customer experiences”. Other projects include green strategies and “community betterment”. Should a company like Starbucks be conducting research at a university, or build their own facility? What kind of coffee innovations would you like to see?