Starbucks Partners With Singer Lance Bass To Transform Holiday Coffee Routines

Starbucks and former NSYNC member, Lance Bass, have teamed up for the Starbucks Holiday Presence Exchange campaign.

The campaign is aimed to reconnect families for the holiday season whether it’s virtually or in person.

Bass and families throughout the U.S. will share tips and activities that families can do together.

Lance has shared these tips so far:

Joyful Activities – Write a journal entry together about your year that you can come back to next holiday season.

Tips for Presence – Having a good soundtrack to your coffee chat can set the mood and help you connect. Don’t be afraid to put on some great music!

What are some tips you can share for reconnecting with your family during the holidays? Will you be celebrating the holidays with your family in person or virtually?