Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte Officially on Sale

It may not seem like it but today is the first day of Fall, according to Starbucks. The famous Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte is available today and you can get it for free. Today (August 30th) during Starbucks’ happy hour, which starts at 3 pm, you can buy a Pumpkin Spice Latte and receive another one for free. Not a PSL lover, the same promotion applies to any espresso drink that is Venti or Grande. If it’s too hot for you outside, no worries you can also get your drink ‘iced.’ What is your favorite drink at Starbucks? Are you a fan of the pumpkin spice craze?

