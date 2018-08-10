Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte’s Headed To Grocery Stores

Starbucks PSL fans are chomping at the bits to get their hands on the famed Starbucks drink which returns August 28th!

And now to celebrate the PSL turning 15, the coffee shop is bringing the classic drink back to grocery store shelves.

PSL lovers will be able to grab Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee K-Cup Pods, Starbucks VIA Instant Pumpkin Spice Latte packets, and Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee.

What is your Starbucks go-to secret menu item? What is a crazy trend that you jumped on? Why do people go so crazy over PSL’s?