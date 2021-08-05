Starbucks Releases New Make-at-Home Pumpkin Spice Products

Love pumpkin spice lattes, but don’t want to leave the house? Starbucks has a solution! The coffee chain has announced a line of products to help you get the Pumpkin Spice experience at home! There’s the new Dairy-Free Pumpkin Spice Latte Coffee Creamer, Pumpkin Spice Latte Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate, and VIA Pumpkin Spice Latte Instant Coffee Packets. If you’re looking for more traditional coffee, the brand also offers Pumpkin Spice Light Roast Ground Coffee and Pumpkin Spice Keurig K-Cup Pods! Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice line can be found at Target and select grocery stores. Are you a fan of Pumpkin Spice-flavored stuff? What other flavors should Starbucks make available for home?