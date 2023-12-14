Starbucks Releases Surprise Holiday Drink

Surprise! Starbucks has added a new holiday drink to its menu!

The coffee chain has started selling the Merry Mint White Mocha for a limited time!

This iced drink features espresso, white chocolate sauce, and milk of your choice and is topped with peppermint chocolate cream cold foam, and chocolate curls.

Since this is a limited-time item, try this new drink by December 22!

Would you try this? What is your favorite holiday drink from Starbucks?