Starbucks Reveals Valentine’s Day Menu

Starbucks is showing you some love with their Valentine’s Day menu.
The selections include Cherry Mocha. It’s described as “slightly sweet mocha sauce and candied cherry syrup melted together with hot espresso.” Some say it tastes like a chocolate cherry cordial.
Heart-shaped sugar cookies and special Valentine’s cake pops are also available.
You can get these special treats through Valentine’s Day.
What season is your favorite for Starbucks?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Alicia Keys and James Corden Give Us “A Star Is Born” Parody Aerosmith to Get Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Hold on…The Brady Kids Are Helping Demo The Brady House For HGTV?! What’s Trending? I’ll Tell You With “Trending With Tracy” On CBS12! Pet Sematary Is Back A SWAT Team Takes On Kids In A Snowball Fight!
Comments