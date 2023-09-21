Starbucks Winter Menu Leaks

It wouldn’t be a change of seasons without a Starbucks menu leak. Rumors surrounding the Starbucks winter menu speculate that some Gingerbread and Sugar Cookie-flavored beverages will make their return on November 2. According to the rumors, the only returning drink on the Starbucks winter menu will be the Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte. A Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai will make its debut, as will a Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop. The Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bar, and the frosted Snowman Cookie will all be back. No mention of Peppermint Mocha in the leak. Are you ready for winter or are you savoring fall? Which season do you go all out on?

