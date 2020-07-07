Starr 80! Paul McCartney, Elton John and others send Happy Birthday wishes to Ringo Starr

Fred Duval/FilmMagic

As Ringo Starr celebrates his 80th birthday today, many of his famous musical friends and admirers have been sending Happy Birthday messages and tributes via their social media.

Starr’s pal and former Beatles band mate Paul McCartney writes, “Happy birthday SIR RICHARD alias RINGO. Have a great day my long time buddy!”

Interestingly, Pete Best, whom Starr replaced as The Beatles drummer back in 1962 also sends his regards, tweeting, “Thought about it and thought why not. Happy Birthday Ringo. It’s a special one. Have a good day.”

John Lennon‘s widow, Yoko Ono, posted a simple message that reads, “Happy, Happy Birthday Ringo! lots of peace and love, yoko.”

Elton John posted a vintage photo of him and Starr on his Instagram, accompanied by a note from Elton and husband David Furnish that says, “Happy 80th Birthday Ringo!! One of the world’s kindest people. And an inspiration to us both.”

Former Billy Joel drummer Liberty DeVitto tells ABC Audio, “You can’t even say, ‘Thank you, Ringo, for showing us the road to follow.’ No. Thank you, Ringo, for digging up the road and paving it for us. He was an amazing drummer.” (DEVITTO AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Peter Frampton paid more elaborate tribute to Ringo, posting a new video of him playing Starr’s classic 1971 hit “It Don’t Come Easy” along with a note that reads in part, “I can’t thank you enough for all the times we’ve played, hung together and for being there for me over the last ? years. Lifelong friends are few and far between. I am so lucky to have you as one of mine.”

Just a reminder, Ringo will host the star-studded Ringo’s Big Birthday Show charity special, airing tonight at 8 p.m. ET on his YouTube channel and AXS TV.

By Matt Friedlander

