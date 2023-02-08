Stars chime in on Steve Albini’s Steely Dan hate

Brian Rasic/Getty Images

Music producer Steve Albini recently went on a Twitter rant about how much he hates Steely Dan, and now other artists have chimed in on the debate.

“I will always be the kind of punk that sh*ts on Steely Dan,” he tweeted. “Christ the amount of human effort wasted to sound like an SNL band warm up.”

But apparently not everyone agrees with Albini’s take, with rockers like Jenny Lewis and St. Vincent, plus actor Ben Stiller, not afraid to show their love for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers.

“i f***ing love steely dan,” wrote Lewis, with Stiller commenting on her tweet, “Me too.” And St. Vincent agrees, tweeting, “For the record – I F***ING LOVE STEELY DAN.”

But not everyone disagrees with Albini’s take. Americana artist Jason Isbell chimed in that his wife, fellow Americana artist Amanda Shires, is anti-Steely Dan, too. He tweeted, “My wife hates Steely Dan so much she’s starting a fan group called the Albini Babies.” Albini responded, “Sir please pass on from me to your kind missus the highest appropriate compliment. She is a good woman. And now I’ll leave you be.”

